INTRODUCING
Semplice 4
It's finally here. Your favorite WordPress portfolio system. Made by designers, for designers.
Semplice 4 is a new paid product and not a free update. If you're a previous Semplice customer, we have discounted pricing available & if you purchased after April 1st 2017 we have a special arrangement. Please read here.
Semplice 4 is the new generation of our most advanced online portfolio tool. We completely re-designed & re-developed everything from scratch. There are so many new things to talk about, but below you can find some of our favorites. We hope you like it!
The all new Semplice admin
Semplice 4 now has it's own admin area. Completely re-designed and packed with all the features you need. Yes, this is still WordPress, with the difference that you don't have to use the WordPress backend anymore. You basically get that best of both worlds.
Customize Mobile Breakpoints
Your website should look best on all devices. Apart from the Semplice automatic responsive feature, you can now make layout customizations for each breakpoint specifically. It's perfect for manually customizing your font sizes to make sure they look great on every device. You can even choose to hide entire sections.
Typography Presets
Our new Typography feature lets you create site wide presets to work more efficiently.
Page Transitions
Using the new single page app mode, you'll be able to play around with our new page transitions.
Create your custom grid
With Semplice 4, you can now create your own custom-made responsive grid system. We still give you 12 columns (for simplicity) but you can now change your grid width and gutter the way you want it.
Add motion to your content.
Motion is a big new and advanced feature we added in Semplice 4. You can basically add motion effects to every piece of content on your page individually. You choose your trigger (on load, click, hover or scroll) and add your effects to it.
And much more
Drag & Drop ready
Our new Content Editor is completely drag & drop ready. What you see is what you get, but for real this time.
Custom CSS & JS
You can add custom CSS & Javascript to every page individually or add as a global setting.
Background Videos
You can now use background videos for any section or column throughout your page.
Scroll Reveal
With our new Semplice 4 you can customize scroll reveal animations for smooth scrolling & loading.
Duplicate Projects
Semplice lets you duplicate your projects and pages so you can use them as your own templates.
More Navigations
We added more navigation designs to Semplice. Create as many custom navigations as you like.
Join the family & build your new website with Semplice 4
Semplice 4 is a new paid product, not a free update.
Already owner of Semplice 3? Please read here.
